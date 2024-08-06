2024 West Virginia Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

So far this season, the West Virginia Mountaineers have put up a record of 1-1. Below, you can check out their full 2024 schedule and results.

West Virginia 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Penn State Aug. 31 L 34-12 Nittany Lions (-7.5) 48.5 2 Albany Sept. 7 W 49-14 Mountaineers (-38.5) 53.5 3 @ Pittsburgh Sept. 14 - Mountaineers (-2.5) 60.5 4 Kansas Sept. 21 - - - 6 @ Oklahoma State Oct. 5 - - - 7 Iowa State Oct. 12 - - - 8 Kansas State Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

West Virginia Last Game

The Mountaineers go into their next matchup after winning 49-14 over the Albany Great Danes in their last game on Sept. 7. In that game against the Great Danes, Garrett Greene had 236 yards on 17-of-23 passing (73.9%) for the Mountaineers, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 68 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, CJ Donaldson took 14 carries for 125 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Kole Taylor accumulated three catches for 47 yards (15.7 per catch) and one touchdown against the Great Danes.

West Virginia Betting Insights

West Virginia has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

