Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 2

Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and MASN2

FDSOH and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Mitchell Parker

Hunter Greene vs. Mitchell Parker Records: Reds (17-15), Nationals (14-18)

Reds (17-15), Nationals (14-18) Reds Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.69%

57.69% Nationals Win Probability: 42.31%

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Dylan Cease

Mitch Keller vs. Dylan Cease Records: Pirates (12-20), Padres (19-11)

Pirates (12-20), Padres (19-11) Padres Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 59.08%

59.08% Pirates Win Probability: 40.92%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ARID

NBCS-PH and ARID Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Merrill Kelly

Jesús Luzardo vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Phillies (17-14), Diamondbacks (17-14)

Phillies (17-14), Diamondbacks (17-14) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 58.38%

58.38% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.62%

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and FDSSUN

MLB Network, YES and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Ryan Pepiot

Max Fried vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: Yankees (18-13), Rays (14-17)

Yankees (18-13), Rays (14-17) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 Rays Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.01%

58.01% Rays Win Probability: 41.99%

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and FDSKC

MASN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Michael Wacha

Dean Kremer vs. Michael Wacha Records: Orioles (12-18), Royals (17-15)

Orioles (12-18), Royals (17-15) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Royals Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 50.31%

50.31% Royals Win Probability: 49.69%

Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and CLEG

SN1 and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Logan Allen

Chris Bassitt vs. Logan Allen Records: Blue Jays (15-16), Guardians (18-13)

Blue Jays (15-16), Guardians (18-13) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 60.38%

60.38% Guardians Win Probability: 39.62%

Athletics at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-CA

FDSFL and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Valente Bellozo vs. Gunnar Hoglund

Valente Bellozo vs. Gunnar Hoglund Records: Marlins (12-18), Athletics (17-15)

Marlins (12-18), Athletics (17-15) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 53.35%

53.35% Marlins Win Probability: 46.65%

Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and MNNT

NESN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Joe Ryan

Brayan Bello vs. Joe Ryan Records: Red Sox (17-16), Twins (13-19)

Red Sox (17-16), Twins (13-19) Twins Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 54.24%

54.24% Red Sox Win Probability: 45.76%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and SportsNet LA

MLB Network, FDSSO and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Grant Holmes vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Braves (14-16), Dodgers (21-10)

Braves (14-16), Dodgers (21-10) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Braves Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 54.58%

54.58% Braves Win Probability: 45.42%

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SCHN

CHSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon vs. Framber Valdez

Jonathan Cannon vs. Framber Valdez Records: White Sox (8-23), Astros (16-14)

White Sox (8-23), Astros (16-14) Astros Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 65.33%

65.33% White Sox Win Probability: 34.67%

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: CW33 and ROOT Sports NW

CW33 and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Bryan Woo

Jack Leiter vs. Bryan Woo Records: Rangers (16-16), Mariners (18-12)

Rangers (16-16), Mariners (18-12) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 66.85%

66.85% Rangers Win Probability: 33.15%

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Ben Brown

Quinn Priester vs. Ben Brown Records: Brewers (16-16), Cubs (19-13)

Brewers (16-16), Cubs (19-13) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 53.92%

53.92% Brewers Win Probability: 46.08%

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SNY

FDSMW and SNY Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Clay Holmes

Sonny Gray vs. Clay Holmes Records: Cardinals (14-18), Mets (21-11)

Cardinals (14-18), Mets (21-11) Mets Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 51.52%

51.52% Mets Win Probability: 48.48%

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and FDSDET

FDSW and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Tarik Skubal

José Soriano vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Angels (12-18), Tigers (20-12)

Angels (12-18), Tigers (20-12) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Angels Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 64.36%

64.36% Angels Win Probability: 35.64%

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and COLR

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Antonio Senzatela

Robbie Ray vs. Antonio Senzatela Records: Giants (19-13), Rockies (6-25)

Giants (19-13), Rockies (6-25) Giants Moneyline Odds: -275

-275 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 65.31%

65.31% Rockies Win Probability: 34.69%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.