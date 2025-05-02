Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 2
Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Mitchell Parker
- Records: Reds (17-15), Nationals (14-18)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -198
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.69%
- Nationals Win Probability: 42.31%
San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Pirates (12-20), Padres (19-11)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -158
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 59.08%
- Pirates Win Probability: 40.92%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Phillies (17-14), Diamondbacks (17-14)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -152
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 58.38%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.62%
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: Yankees (18-13), Rays (14-17)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -250
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.01%
- Rays Win Probability: 41.99%
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Orioles (12-18), Royals (17-15)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 50.31%
- Royals Win Probability: 49.69%
Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Logan Allen
- Records: Blue Jays (15-16), Guardians (18-13)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 60.38%
- Guardians Win Probability: 39.62%
Athletics at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Valente Bellozo vs. Gunnar Hoglund
- Records: Marlins (12-18), Athletics (17-15)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -134
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 53.35%
- Marlins Win Probability: 46.65%
Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Red Sox (17-16), Twins (13-19)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -110
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 54.24%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 45.76%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Braves (14-16), Dodgers (21-10)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 54.58%
- Braves Win Probability: 45.42%
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: White Sox (8-23), Astros (16-14)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -245
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +200
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 65.33%
- White Sox Win Probability: 34.67%
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: CW33 and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Rangers (16-16), Mariners (18-12)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 66.85%
- Rangers Win Probability: 33.15%
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Ben Brown
- Records: Brewers (16-16), Cubs (19-13)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 53.92%
- Brewers Win Probability: 46.08%
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Cardinals (14-18), Mets (21-11)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -118
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 51.52%
- Mets Win Probability: 48.48%
Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Angels (12-18), Tigers (20-12)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -198
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 64.36%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.64%
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Antonio Senzatela
- Records: Giants (19-13), Rockies (6-25)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -275
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +225
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 65.31%
- Rockies Win Probability: 34.69%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.