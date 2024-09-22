Week 3 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Sunday Game

The NFL season is in full swing now, but as always, more games are just ahead.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 3 on Sunday.

All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 3 NFL Odds and Predictions

numberFire Prediction: Browns (70.8%)

The Giants drafted Malik Nabers sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and after a fine start for him in Week 1 (7 targets, 66 yards), they really made him look like the future of the offense in Week 2.

Nabers saw a hefty 18 targets (a 69.2% target share). He caught 10 for 127 yards and a touchdown.

But it wasn't enough to beat the Commanders, and New York fell to 0-2.

As for Cleveland, they righted the ship a bit after a poor home showing against Dallas in Week 1. In Week 2, they traveled to Jacksonville and won 18-13.

It was a rather balanced attack for them. Nine different players drew a target, and five had a carry.

Cleveland is a sizable home favorite in Week 3.

numberFire Prediction: Bears (53.3%)

Chicago, after a 24-17 home win over Tennessee in Week 1, fell short against the Texans in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football, losing 19-13 in a game without veteran WR Keenan Allen.

In that game, number-one overall pick Caleb Williams went 23 of 37 for 174 yards and 2 interceptions. He now has averaged 4.0 yards per attempt and has no touchdowns through two career games.

The Colts are another two-loss team in the league with each game being a one-score contest. After losing 29-27 in Week 1 to the Texans, they fell 16-10 to the Packers, who played with a second-string quarterback, in Lambeau.

The team has leaned on Jonathan Taylor (28 carries, 151 yards, 1 touchdown) and Anthony Richardson (10 carries, 93 yards, 1 touchdown) on the ground.

But other than Alec Pierce (181 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns), nobody else has more than 67 yards (Ashton Dulin -- on 3 targets). They need to get Michael Pittman (15 targets for 52 yards) going.

numberFire Prediction: Texans (51.1%)

The Vikings pulled off a surprising home upset over the 49ers in Week 2, winning 23-17 and are now 2-0.

Sam Darnold has completed 36 of 50 passes for 476 yards and 4 touchdowns with a 111.8 passer rating and 9.5 yards per attempt on the year.

Justin Jefferson has only 13 targets through two games but has 192 yards and 2 scores, including a 97-yard romp in Week 2.

They'll host a 2-0 Texans team. Houston has won by two and by six to start the season.

C.J. Stroud has picked up where he left off: a 104.7 passer rating and 7.3 yards per attempt with no interceptions and 3 scores on 68 attempts.

Nico Collins has really emerged as the team's top option. He has amassed 252 receiving yards on his 14 catches. Only Stefon Diggs (70 yards) has more than 44.

numberFire Prediction: Saints (60.0%)

The Saints look like legitimate contenders this season. After blowing out the Panthers, they beat the Cowboys -- in Dallas -- by a score of 44-19.

Derek Carr has only 9 incompletions (30 of 39) through two games for 443 yards and 5 touchdowns with some absurd efficiency (a 142.4 passer rating and 11.4 yards per attempt).

But of course, it was Alvin Kamara stealing the show in Week 2. Kamara racked up 4 scores and 180 scrimmage yards in Week 2's big win.

They'll be hosting the Eagles, who will be playing on a short week after a Monday Night Football matchup to end Week 2.

On Monday, the Eagles let a late lead slip away and lost to the Falcons despite big games from Saquon Barkley (116 scrimmage yards) and DeVonta Smith (76 yards and a touchdown).

numberFire Prediction: Steelers (61.5%)

The Chargers are 2-0 and have allowed only 13 points while putting up at least 22 in each matchup.

Justin Herbert has completed 31 of 46 passes for 276 yards and 3 scores through two matchups.

The standout player on the offense has been J.K. Dobbins, who has 266 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries. Gus Edwards actually has more carries (29) but just 85 scoreless yards to show for them.

They'll be tested in what should be a low-scoring affair against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is also 2-0 after letting up 10 and 6 points through their first two games, respectively. Pittsburgh's defense has let up -0.21 EPA per play, via numberFire's model.

That's second only to the Chargers' -0.31.

numberFire Prediction: Buccaneers (63.7%)

The Broncos are 0-2 with two one-score losses (26-20 at the Seahawks and then 13-6 at home against the Steelers).

They're in the bottom three in offensive success rate, via numberFire's metrics, and Bo Nix has completed 46 of 77 attempts for 384 yards with no touchdowns but 4 interceptions. That's just 5.0 yards per attempt and a 51.0 passer rating.

Courtland Sutton has caught only 5 of 16 targets for 64 yards.

On the flip side, the Buccaneers' offense is clicking. They're a top-five offense by EPA per play, per numberFire, and that flows through Baker Mayfield, who has 474 yards and 5 touchdowns with 1 interception on his 49 attempts this season (a 129.1 passer rating).

The passing game is getting great results out of Chris Godwin (200 yards and 2 scores on 16 targets) and Mike Evans (103 yards and 2 scores on 12 targets).

numberFire Prediction: Titans (54.8%)

Green Bay went out without Jordan Love and beat the Colts 16-10 at Lambeau in Week 2. They now are tight underdogs on the road against the Titans.

In Week 2's matchup, Malik Willis managed the offense well enough: 12 of 14 for 122 yards and a touchdown. There is a chance Love is able to return for Week 3's matchup.

They featured Josh Jacobs (32 carries for 151 yards), and Willis also ran 6 times for 41 yards. This team's run-heavy approach will be a matchup to watch against the Titans' rush D in Week 3.

Speaking of the Titans, they have a pair of one-score losses (24-17 in each) to start the year.

Will Levis has completed 63.3% of his passes but has averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt and has more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2).

Calvin Ridley has over 60.0% of the team's air yards through Week 2 to average a line of 3.5 catches, 6.5 targets, and 63.5 yards per game. He scored in Week 2.

numberFire Prediction: Raiders (72.6%)

Carolina is 0-2 with a total point differential of -60 (73-13). Only the Rams (-37) are also below a -25 entering Monday Night Football.

Bryce Young's completion rate is just 55.4%, and he's averaged 4.4 yards on his 56 passes for 245 yards on the season. He has three picks and no touchdowns. The team will start Andy Dalton in Week 3.

Adam Thielen remains the team's receiving leader through two games (69 yards) with nobody else above 41 yards.

The Raiders look a lot different after two weeks. They went on the road and beat the Baltimore Ravens, overcoming a 23-13 fourth-quarter deficit.

Gardner Minshew went 30 of 38 for 276 yards and a touchdown (with a pick).

The team's top two pass-catchers showed up. Davante Adams had 12 targets for 9 catches, 110 yards, and 1 touchdown. Rookie TE Brock Bowers caught all 9 targets for 98 yards. Nobody else had more than 30 receiving yards.

numberFire Prediction: Seahawks (57.3%)

The Dolphins' Week 2 loss was highlighted by an injury to QB Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa was hit hard on a scramble and exited the game early.

Skyler Thompson came in in relief for Tagovailoa. Thompson went 8 of 14 for 80 yards. Of his 14 targets, 4 went to De'Von Achane with 3 going to Robbie Chosen and 2 going to Jonnu Smith.

If looking for bright spots here, it's that De'Von Achane was able to play through a sprained ankle and carve out 96 rushing yards on 22 carries and 69 receiving yards on 7 targets.

Seattle was able to beat the Patriots in overtime in Week 2 in a breakout performance from WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

JSN turned a team-high 16 targets into 12 catches and 117 yards. He wasn't the lead receiver, though: DK Metcalf tallied 129 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets.

With Kenneth Walker III out, Zach Charbonnet had 5 targets for 31 yards and all 14 running back carries for 38 yards and a score.

Seattle is a sizable home favorite against a less-than-100% Dolphins team.

numberFire Prediction: Lions (55.5%)

The Lions earned a one-score win last week (26-20) over the Rams but were on the wrong end of one in Week 2 (a 20-16 loss to the Buccaneers).

Amon-Ra St. Brown bounced back after a slow Week 1. He had 19 targets for 119 yards in Week 2. But Jameson Williams -- despite practice limitations leading in -- was also involved (11 targets for 79 yards).

Notably, Sam LaPorta (last season's top fantasy football tight end) has started the year with 58 yards on just 8 targets while the team features the two stud RBs in the backfield -- Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery -- and the top two WRs.

The Cardinals overcame some lengthy NFC West struggles with a statement win over the Rams in Week 2. They won 41-10 and saw Marvin Harrison Jr. break out.

Harrison Jr. caught 4 of 8 targets for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns.

James Conner quietly (as a result) ran 21 times for 122 yards and a touchdown.

numberFire Prediction: Cowboys (58.4%)

The Ravens are now 0-2 and hit the road for a Week 3 matchup.

Through two games, Lamar Jackson has completed 47 of 75 passes for 520 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception. He leads the team in rushing (167 yards) on 21 carries.

Jackson has featured Zay Flowers (a team-high 21 targets) in each game, while TE Mark Andrews (7 targets, 65 yards) is off to a slow start.

Derrick Henry is now up to 130 yards on the ground (31 carries) with 2 scores.

Dallas had no answer for the Saints' offense and lost 44-19 in Week 2 in a pretty forgettable overall performance.

CeeDee Lamb was again the bright spot: 90 yards and a touchdown. Lamb now has 151 yards on his 17 targets in 2024.

A combined 1-3 record entering this game isn't what most of us probably expected here, but this one should be hard fought, as 0-3 and 1-2 records aren't what Baltimore and Dallas, respectively, want to see three weeks into the year.

numberFire Prediction: 49ers (69.5%)

The 49ers played a second straight game without superstar RB Christian McCaffrey, and while Jordan Mason played well again (20 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown), San Francisco lost to the Vikings. Further, Deebo Samuel (calf) will miss multiple weeks.

Brock Purdy has averaged 8.5 yards per attempt and has a 96.3 passer rating -- but has just 1 passing touchdown and has taken 8 sacks.

Based on the spread and moneyline, they're expected to push the Rams to 0-3 while improving to 2-1 themselves.

Injuries have headlined the Rams' 2024 season, as well.

After losing Puka Nacua for multiple weeks, in Week 1, Cooper Kupp exited early in Week 2 with an ankle injury.

numberFire Prediction: Falcons (51.4%)

The Falcons will be in primetime for a second straight week after beating the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 2. They're hosting the 2-0 Chiefs.

Kansas City's 2-0 record comes with just a +8 point differential after a pair of one-score victories (by 7 and by 1).

Patrick Mahomes has as many interceptions (3) as touchdowns (3) but is averaging 8.3 yards per attempt.

Rashee Rice (12 catches for 178 yards and 1 touchdown) is the team's lead receiver, followed by Xavier Worthy (64 yards). Travis Kelce has only 39 yards and 7 targets through two games.

Very notably, featured back Isiah Pacheco sustained an ankle injury late in Week 2 and will miss six to eight weeks.

Gear up for NFL season! Customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV! This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.