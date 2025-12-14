NHL
Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14
The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Philadelphia Flyers is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (20-9-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-5)
- Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-230)
|Flyers (+188)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (62.1%)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-134 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +110.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Flyers game on Dec. 14 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Flyers reveal Carolina as the favorite (-230) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+188) on the road.