NHL

Oilers vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads busy on Sunday, versus the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (15-11-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-11-4)
  • Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Oilers vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-125)Canadiens (+104)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Canadiens win (56.8%)

Oilers vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Oilers. The Canadiens are -245 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +194.

Oilers vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canadiens on Dec. 14, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Oilers vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • The Oilers vs Canadiens moneyline has Edmonton as a -125 favorite, while Montreal is a +104 underdog at home.

