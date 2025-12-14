Oilers vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads busy on Sunday, versus the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Canadiens Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (15-11-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-11-4)

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: NHL Network

Oilers vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-125) Canadiens (+104) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (56.8%)

Oilers vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Oilers. The Canadiens are -245 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +194.

Oilers vs Canadiens Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canadiens on Dec. 14, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Oilers vs Canadiens Moneyline

The Oilers vs Canadiens moneyline has Edmonton as a -125 favorite, while Montreal is a +104 underdog at home.

