3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Vikings at Cowboys

Best Player Prop Picks for Vikings at Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer T.J. Hockenson +410 View more odds in Sportsbook

T.J. Hockenson is playing through an injury, but I think that's fully priced into the market as it stands.

Hockenson sat out practice Wednesday before being upgraded to limited on Thursday. It should at least slightly downgrade our expectations for him.

Hockenson's role has been underwhelming-but-not-putrid this year. His target share since Jordan Addison's return is 15.1%, which ain't great. He also hasn't gotten a spike in the red zone.

As a result, he's not all that high in my projections. Still, I have his fair anytime touchdown odds at +280 thanks in large part to a plus matchup against the Cowboys. That number gives me enough wiggle room to dive in on Hockenson despite concerns around his health and recent production.

Javonte Williams - Rushing Yds Javonte Williams Over Dec 15 1:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Javonte Williams continues to have a beefy role in the Cowboys' offense, creating value on him at this number.

For someone with Williams' injury history and workload, the concern is that his snaps will dip as we get deeper in the season. That hasn't happened yet, though, as he played 81.6% of the snaps in last week's huge matchup with the Detroit Lions.

That allows us to put stock in Williams' full-season numbers. He has gone over 69.5 rushing yards in 8 of 13 games, including in 6 of 7 where the Cowboys have either won or tied.

For this one, the Cowboys are 6.5-point favorites, meaning they've got good odds of snagging a lead. With the Vikings' rush defense being largely middle of the pack, we've got enough things working in our favor to back an over on Williams.

J.J. McCarthy - Pass Attempts J.J. McCarthy Under Dec 15 1:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

That aforementioned spread would work against this bet on J.J. McCarthy, but the Vikings are likely to keep this offense ground-centric for as long as they can.

In McCarthy's seven starts, he has gone over 28.5 pass attempts just twice. Both of those were losses for the Vikings, but he went under in two losses, as well.

The Vikings' ground game should be able to do something here, as well. Both Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason have above-average marks in Rushing Yards Over Expected and Rushing Success Rate, and the offensive line is as healthy as it has been all year. Although the Cowboys' rush defense has been better since the Quinnen Williams trade, they're still below average in that time in Rushing EPA per carry allowed to backs.

McCarthy took a step forward last week. The Vikings shouldn't look to negate those gains by changing up the gameplan here until they absolutely must. That means keeping things calm and steady while leaning on Jones and Mason, leading to value in this under.

