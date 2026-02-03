Super Bowl Uniform Colors: What Are the Jersey Colors for Seahawks vs. Patriots?

In the Super Bowl, everything matters -- at least to fans.

That includes the jerseys.

If you're planning a proper Super Bowl party, you have to know the uniform colors of the teams, right? Well, we've got you covered.

Super Bowl Uniform Colors for Seahawks vs. Patriots.

In this year's Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks will wear their all-navy jerseys while the New England Patriots will wear their all-white jerseys.

The uniform matchups for Super Bowl LX. pic.twitter.com/dhm3s5cdq1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2026

What Colors Are the Seahawks?

Seattle's official colors are college navy, action green and wolf grey.

What Colors Are the Patriots?

New England's official colors are nautical blue, red, new century silver and white.

Super Bowl Odds

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's action? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.