Week 17 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Sunday Game

The NFL has a busy Week 17 schedule, but Sunday is the fullest day of all.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 17.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 17 NFL Odds and Predictions

Colts at Giants Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Colts (63.9%)

After a crucial Week 15 defeat, the Colts bounced back with a 38-30 win in Week 16 but still have an uphill battle to reach the playoffs. They do, though, face two teams in the conversation for the top overall draft pick to end their season.

After a costly blunder last week, Jonathan Taylor carried the Colts to a win over the Titans in Week 16. Taylor ran 29 times for 218 yards and 3 touchdowns in the victory. Anthony Richardson threw just 11 times for 131 yards in the win.

New York lost 34-7 against the Falcons in Week 16 to extend their losing streak to 10 games. The 2-13 Giants currently hold the top overall draft pick.

Colts Final Game: vs. JAX

Giants Final Game: @ PHI

Raiders at Saints Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Saints (53.2%)

The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-14 in Week 16 to improve to 3-12 on the season.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers caught 11 passes for 99 yards, his sixth game with at least 90 receiving yards this season. Bowers has 1,067 yards and 4 touchdowns on 101 catches on the season.

New Orleans will be on a short week after playing the Packers on the road in Week 16 on Monday Night Football.

Raiders Final Game: vs. LAC

Saints Final Game: @ TB

Jets at Bills Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bills (83.6%)

New York couldn't start a winning streak in Week 16, losing 19-9 to the Rams. Davante Adams again was productive (68 yards with a touchdown on 13 targets). The Jets are currently holding a top-10 draft slot for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Buffalo overcame a slow start against the Patriots in Week 16 and won 24-21 at home.

Josh Allen was held to 154 yards, his fifth game with under 200 passing yards this season. James Cook, though, scored twice in the victory.

By virtue of the Chiefs' win in Week 16, Buffalo still finds themselves likely for the 2 seed in the AFC once the playoffs begin.

In the first meeting in Week 6, the Bills won 23-20.

Jets Final Game: vs. MIA

Bills Final Game: @ NE

Titans at Jaguars Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Jaguars (51.3%)

Tennessee put up a fight and scored 30 points but ultimately lost to the Colts in Week 16, their 12th loss of the season.

Mason Rudolph threw for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns (although with 3 interceptions) in the defeat. Chig Okonkwo (81) and Calvin Ridley (78) led the team in receiving yards.

They couldn't slow down Jonathan Taylor and were out-gained 335-65 on the ground.

Jacksonville lost to the Raiders to fall to 3-12 on the year. Brian Thomas Jr. continued his stellar rookie campaign, however. With 9 catches, 132 yards, and a touchdown in Week 16, Thomas Jr. now has 1,088 yards and 9 touchdowns on 73 catches for the season.

Jacksonville beat Tennessee 10-6 in Week 14 this year in their first meeting.

Titans Final Game: vs. HOU

Jaguars Final Game: @ IND

Packers at Vikings Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Vikings (56.1%)

Green Bay will be on a short week after hosting the Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

The Vikings won a slugfest on the road in Seattle by a score of 27-24.

Justin Jefferson caught 10 of 13 targets for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns while Sam Darnold completed 22 of 35 attempts for 246 yards and 3 scores.

Although the Packers can't win the NFC North, the Vikings still could, and playoff seeding will be impacted by the result of this game.

Minnesota beat Green Bay 31-29 in Week 4 this year. Jayden Reed had 139 receiving yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Packers Final Game: vs. CHI

Vikings Final Game: @ DET

Panthers at Buccaneers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Buccaneers (85.1%)

Carolina knocked the Cardinals out of the playoff hunt with a 36-30 overtime win in Week 16.

Chuba Hubbard secured the walk-off touchdown to cap off a 25-carry, 152-yard, 2-touchdown game. Hubbard has rushed for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns on 250 carries so far this season.

Tampa Bay lost 26-24 on Sunday Night Football in Week 16. Baker Mayfield threw for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns and also ran 3 times for 42 yards in a comeback attempt that came up short.

The Bucs beat the Panthers 26-23 in Week 13 behind a breakout game from Bucky Irving: 25 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Panthers Final Game: @ ATL

Buccaneers Final Game: vs. NO

Dolphins at Browns Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Dolphins (59.8%)

Miami held off the 49ers in Week 16 to maintain a path to the playoffs -- albeit an unlikely one.

In the win, De'Von Achane ran 17 times for 120 yards and a touchdown and also led the team in targets (7) and receiving yards (70).

Cleveland lost 24-6 to the Bengals in a start by Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson went 20 of 34 for just 157 yards and 2 interceptions.

Running back Jerome Ford ran 11 times for 92 yards and a touchdown and also had 5 catches for 39 yards.

Dolphins Final Game: @ NYJ

Browns Final Game: @ BAL

Cowboys at Eagles Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Eagles (83.2%)

Dallas was in primetime on Sunday Night Football in Week 16 against the Buccaneers. Despite being eliminated from the playoffs by kickoff, Dallas won 26-24. Cooper Rush threw for 292 yards and a score, and CeeDee Lamb went for 105 yards on 8 targets.

The Eagles lost not only their Week 16 game to the Commanders but also quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion). In relief, Kenny Pickett completed 14 of 24 attempts for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception for a quarterback rating of 72.0.

The team leaned on Saquon Barkley, who rushed 29 times for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns. A.J. Brown caught 8 of 15 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in the loss, as well.

The Eagles beat the Cowboys 34-6 in Week 10. Hurts scored twice on the ground an twice through the air for the Eagles in that matchup.

Cowboys Final Game: vs. WSH

Eagles Final Game: vs. NYG

Falcons at Commanders Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Commanders (69.7%)

Flexed to Sunday Night Football, this game has plenty of playoff implications in the NFC.

The Falcons scored a 34-7 win over the Giants in Week 16 behind a big game from Bijan Robinson (22 carries for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns) and the defense (two pick sixes).

While Michael Penix didn't have the biggest game on paper (18 of 27 for 202 yards and an interception), his EPA numbers were strong in his first career start.

Washington sustained a big comeback for a win over the Eagles in Week 16. Jayden Daniels racked up 258 yards passing and 5 touchdowns -- plus 81 rushing yards. Olamide Zaccheaus caught 5 balls for 70 yards and 2 scores in the win.

Falcons Final Game: vs. CAR

Commanders Final Game: @ DAL

