Maple Leafs vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

The NHL slate on Monday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-24-9) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (27-21-11)

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Monday, March 2, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-130) Flyers (+108) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flyers win (56.3%)

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Maple Leafs are +176 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -230.

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Flyers on March 2, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -130 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!