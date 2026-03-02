NHL
Maple Leafs vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2
The NHL slate on Monday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (27-24-9) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (27-21-11)
- Date: Monday, March 2, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-130)
|Flyers (+108)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (56.3%)
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Maple Leafs are +176 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -230.
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Flyers on March 2, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -130 favorite at home.