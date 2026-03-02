NHL
Hurricanes vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2
The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Kraken Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (38-15-6) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-22-9)
- Date: Monday, March 2, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-184)
|Kraken (+152)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.2%)
Hurricanes vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-158 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +128.
Hurricanes vs Kraken Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Kraken on March 2, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.
Hurricanes vs Kraken Moneyline
- Carolina is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +152 underdog at home.