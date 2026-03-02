Hurricanes vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Kraken Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (38-15-6) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-22-9)

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Monday, March 2, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Kraken Odds

NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets:

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-184) Kraken (+152) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.2%)

Hurricanes vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-158 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +128.

Hurricanes vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Kraken on March 2, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

Hurricanes vs Kraken Moneyline

Carolina is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +152 underdog at home.

