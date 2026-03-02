Avalanche vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Los Angeles Kings.

Avalanche vs Kings Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (39-10-9) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-21-14)

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Monday, March 2, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-172) Kings (+142) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (60.4%)

Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kings. The Avalanche are +146 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -180.

Avalanche vs Kings Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Kings game on March 2, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Avalanche vs Kings Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -172 favorite despite being on the road.

