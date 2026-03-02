Jazz vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Monday, March 2, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and ALT

The Utah Jazz (18-42) are heavy underdogs (by 12 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (37-24) on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 242.5 points.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -12 242.5 -671 +490

Jazz vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (66.5%)

Jazz vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have compiled a 34-27-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 31-29-0 against the spread this year.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 38 times out of 60 chances this season.

The Jazz have hit the over 58.3% of the time this season (35 of 60 games with a set point total).

Denver has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 28 games at home, and it has covered 21 times in 33 games on the road.

The Nuggets have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (53.6%) than road games (69.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.516, 16-15-0 record) than on the road (.517, 15-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have gone over more frequently at home (21 of 31, 67.7%) than on the road (14 of 29, 48.3%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 10.5 assists and 12.6 boards.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 4.4 boards and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 42.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys (10th in league).

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 14 points, 2.6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the field and 40.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 8.8 points, 5.1 boards and 1.2 assists, shooting 57.1% from the field.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 3.9 boards and 6.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

The Jazz get 11 points per game from Isaiah Collier, plus 2.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

The Jazz receive 10 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 6.6 boards and 2.1 assists.

Ace Bailey's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 44.2% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Jazz get 12.8 points per game from Brice Sensabaugh, plus 3 boards and 1.5 assists.

