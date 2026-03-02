FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Stars vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

On Monday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Canucks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (36-14-9) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-34-7)
  • Date: Monday, March 2, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-192)Canucks (+158)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (66.7%)

Stars vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Stars are +134 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -164.

Stars vs Canucks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Canucks game on March 2, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Stars vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Vancouver is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -192 favorite despite being on the road.

