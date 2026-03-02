Wizards vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Wizards vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Monday, March 2, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: SCHN and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (16-43) are big, 15-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (37-22) on Monday, March 2, 2026 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on SCHN and MNMT. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Wizards vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -15 225.5 -952 +640

Wizards vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (81%)

Wizards vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have gone 27-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 25 wins against the spread in 59 games this season.

This season, 25 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total.

Wizards games this year have eclipsed the over/under 50.8% of the time (30 out of 59 games with a set point total).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 10 times in 27 games at home, and it has covered 17 times in 32 games when playing on the road.

The Rockets have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (33.3%) than away games (50%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.484, 15-16-0 record) than away (.357, 10-18-0).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (16 times out of 31) than away (14 of 28) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26.2 points, 5.4 boards and 4.6 assists.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.2 points, 9.1 boards and 6.3 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.1 points, 2.7 boards and 3.1 assists.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.5 points, 6.4 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Kyshawn George is averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 boards and 4.5 assists for the Wizards.

Bub Carrington averages 9.8 points, 3.7 boards and 4.6 assists. He is also sinking 39.3% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is draining 49.8% of his shots from the floor.

Tre Johnson averages 12.6 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

The Wizards receive 10.2 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

