Week 14 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

Week 14 will go a long way toward shaping the playoff picture both in the AFC and the NFC. That makes each outcome critical.

What do betting markets say we should expect for each contest?

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for each game in Week 14.

Week 14 NFL Odds and Predictions

Cowboys at Lions Betting Odds

Dolphins at Jets Betting Odds

Seahaws at Falcons Betting Odds

Saints at Buccaneers Betting Odds

Commanders at Vikings Betting Odds

Colts at Jaguars Betting Odds

Steelers at Ravens Betting Odds

Titans at Browns Betting Odds

Bengals at Bills Betting Odds

Broncos at Raiders Betting Odds

Bears at Packers Betting Odds

Rams at Cardinals Betting Odds

Texans at Chiefs Betting Odds

Eagles at Chargers Betting Odds

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!