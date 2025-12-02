Week 14 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game
Week 14 will go a long way toward shaping the playoff picture both in the AFC and the NFC. That makes each outcome critical.
What do betting markets say we should expect for each contest?
Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for each game in Week 14.
Week 14 NFL Odds and Predictions
Cowboys at Lions Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Dolphins at Jets Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Seahaws at Falcons Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Saints at Buccaneers Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Commanders at Vikings Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Colts at Jaguars Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Steelers at Ravens Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Titans at Browns Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Bengals at Bills Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Broncos at Raiders Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Bears at Packers Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Rams at Cardinals Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Texans at Chiefs Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Eagles at Chargers Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!