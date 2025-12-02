FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Week 14 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Week 14 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

Week 14 will go a long way toward shaping the playoff picture both in the AFC and the NFC. That makes each outcome critical.

What do betting markets say we should expect for each contest?

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for each game in Week 14.

Week 14 NFL Odds and Predictions

Cowboys at Lions Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Dallas Cowboys
@
Detroit Lions
Dec 5 1:16am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Dolphins at Jets Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Miami Dolphins
@
New York Jets
Dec 7 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Seahaws at Falcons Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Seattle Seahawks
@
Atlanta Falcons
Dec 7 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Saints at Buccaneers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New Orleans Saints
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dec 7 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Commanders at Vikings Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Washington Commanders
@
Minnesota Vikings
Dec 7 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Colts at Jaguars Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Indianapolis Colts
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dec 7 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Steelers at Ravens Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Baltimore Ravens
Dec 7 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Titans at Browns Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tennessee Titans
@
Cleveland Browns
Dec 7 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bengals at Bills Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Buffalo Bills
Dec 7 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Broncos at Raiders Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Denver Broncos
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 7 9:06pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bears at Packers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Chicago Bears
@
Green Bay Packers
Dec 7 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Rams at Cardinals Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Rams
@
Arizona Cardinals
Dec 7 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Texans at Chiefs Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Houston Texans
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Dec 8 1:23am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Eagles at Chargers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Dec 9 1:16am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

