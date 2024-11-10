Week 10 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Sunday Game

Week 10 in the NFL season will feature 14 games, as four teams are on bye.

The teams resting up are the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks.

An AFC North battle -- Cincinnati at Baltimore -- starts us off on Thursday, the Giants and Panthers battle in Munich, and the Dolphins and Rams bookend the week of action on Monday Night Football.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game on Sunday.

Week 10 NFL Odds and Predictions

numberFire Prediction: Giants (66.2%)

The Giants pushed the Commanders to the brink but couldn't earn a Week 9 win and now sit 2-7 on the year with an 0-5 home record.

They now travel to Munich to face the Panthers.

Malik Nabers leads the team with 557 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Tyrone Tracy has operated as the lead back lately and is averaging 5.0 yards per carry on 89 rushes.

Carolina beat a shorthanded Saints team 23-22 in Week 9 at home to move each of those NFC South teams to 2-7 -- same as the Giants.

Chuba Hubbard ran 15 times for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Week 9 win and is coming off of a mid-week contract extension.

numberFire Prediction: Bears (76.2%)

While not as hyped up as the Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels matchup we had recently, we're getting a meeting between two top-three picks from the 2024 NFL Draft this week when Drake Maye (the third overall pick) and the Patriots travel to Chicago to face Williams (the first pick).

This season, Williams has thrown for 1,665 yards on 264 attempts (6.3 per attempt) with 9 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Maye has averaged 6.4 attempts on his 125 throws for 770 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.

Maye used some late-game heroics to get the Patriots into overtime, but they couldn't best the Titans. They're now 2-7, including 1-4 on the road.

Rhamondre Stevenson has 438 rushing yards and 99 receiving yards with 7 scrimmage scores on the season.

numberFire Prediction: Bills (56.6%)

The Bills beat the Dolphins 30-27 in Buffalo in Week 9 thanks in part to a 235-yard, 3-touchdown game from Josh Allen. Ray Davis led the team in receiving yards with 70 and scored one of the touchdowns in a balanced game from this team's skill position players.

They are 7-2 on the year, and no other AFC East team is better than 3-6.

The Colts lost 21-13 to the Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.

Joe Flacco completed under 60% of his passes (16 of 27) for 179 yards and an interception in that matchup. He has now completed 64.4% of his attempts on the year -- compared to Anthony Richardson's 44.4% completion rate.

Michael Pittman Jr. will not play.

numberFire Prediction: Vikings (71.1%)

The Vikings beat the Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week 9 despite a 7-0 halftime deficit. Justin Jefferson continued his elite season: 7 catches for 137 yards. TJ Hockenson returned to see 4 targets for 27 yards.

They are now 6-2 but still don't lead the competitive NFC North.

Jacksonville lost on the road against the Eagles 28-23. Trevor Lawrence was 16 of 31 for 169 yards and 2 interceptions.

Travis Etienne returned to the lineup to split snaps and work with Tank Bigsby, though Bigsby played more snaps (28 to 16) and had more carries (8 to 3).

Jacksonville is now 2-7, looking up at the Texans (6-3), Colts (4-5), and Titans (2-6) in the division standings.

Lawrence's status is in question leading into the game, and he's considered unlikely to play.

numberFire Prediction: Chiefs (66.2%)

Denver was tested on the road in Week 9 and lost 41-10 to the Ravens.

Courtland Sutton drew 10 targets for 122 yards and threw a touchdown to Bo Nix while operating as the team's primary offensive focal point.

The Chiefs will be on a short week after hosting the Buccaneers for Monday Night Football in Week 9.

Last season, the Chiefs and Broncos played twice in close succession (Weeks 6 and 8). Kansas City won 19-8 at home in Week 6, but the Broncos won 24-9 in Denver in the rematch, their first win against the Chiefs since 2015.

numberFire Prediction: Falcons (60.4%)

Two key wide receiver injuries could impact this matchup. In Week 9, Chris Olave left early with a concussion, his second of the season. Drake London left with a hip injury that occurred on a touchdown catch. He was limited in practice all week.

In 2023, these teams split the regular season series. Atlanta won 24-15 at home in Week 12, but the Saints won 48-17 in the rematch in Week 18 to close the season.

Atlanta beat the Saints 26-24 in Week 4 this season.

Last week, Atlanta beat Dallas 27-21. Kirk Cousins threw 24 times for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns. Touchdowns were scored by Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, and London. Bijan Robinson ran 19 times for 86 yards.

New Orleans lost 23-22 to the Panthers in Week 9 for a seventh straight loss. In Derek Carr's return to the lineup, he threw 31 times for 236 yards and a touchdown. Alvin Kamara saw 29 carries for 155 yards on the ground.

numberFire Prediction: 49ers (64.2%)

San Francisco enters off of a bye with a 4-4 record, and they'll face a Buccaneers team that not only will be on a short week but also dealing with the Chiefs in their Week 9 matchup.

These two teams met in Week 11 last season, a 27-14 win for the 49ers behind 333 yards from Brock Purdy and 156 receiving yards from Brandon Aiyuk.

Tampa Bay trails the 6-3 Falcons in the NFC South and will have two road games after this matchup (at the Giants and at the Panthers).

numberFire Prediction: Commanders (69.1%)

Pittsburgh is coming out of a bye week with a 6-2 record to face the high-octane Washington offense. Pittsburgh has let up just 14.9 points per game this season.

Russell Wilson has averaged 271.0 yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game as the Steelers' starting quarterback, and he's also put up 9.5 yards per attempt with strong EPA per play numbers.

In Week 9, Washington beat the Giants 27-22 in a game without running back Brian Robinson. They split carries between Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, and Chris Rodriguez.

Terry McLaurin scored twice but had only 3 targets for 19 yards.

numberFire Prediction: Chargers (76.2%)

Tennessee held on to beat the Patriots in overtime in Week 9. They leaned on Tony Pollard again. He ran 28 times for 128 yards.

Mason Rudolph completed 20 of 33 attempts for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns (to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Nick Vannett). Westbrook-Ikhine has scored in four straight games. The team will start Will Levis at QB.

Los Angeles stifled the Browns in Cleveland, winning 27-10. JK Dobbins rushed 14 times for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns. Justin Herbert and Quentin Johnston connected 4 times for 118 yards and a touchdown.

These two teams look very different this late into 2024, of course, but they met in Week 2 last year, a game the Titans won at home 27-24 in overtime despite 305 yards from Justin Herbert.

numberFire Prediction: Cardinals (52.6%)

New York is coming off of a mini-bye after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 9, a 21-13 win over the Texans.

In that game, Aaron Rodgers went 22 of 32 for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns. Both Garrett Wilson (9 catches, 90 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Davante Adams (7 catches, 91 yards, 1 touchdown) had big games for the Jets.

Arizona beat the Bears 29-9 and scored three rushing touchdowns (Emari Demercado, Trey Benson, and Trey McBride). Arizona is now 5-4 and sits at the top of the NFC West through Week 9's action.

numberFire Prediction: Eagles (75.8%)

In Week 9, the Cowboys lost their third straight game to fall to 3-5, but the issues are larger than that.

Dak Prescott left early in Week 9 with a hamstring injury, and CeeDee Lamb sustained a shoulder injury in the loss. Prescott will miss multiple weeks at least.

Philadelphia is now 6-2 after winning four straight games, and they're 3-1 on the road. Jalen Hurts racked up three total touchdowns, but the team lost AJ Brown to a knee injury, but he practiced in full Thursday.

This heated rivalry was split 1-1 last year in the regular season with each team winning at home. Philadelphia beat Dallas 28-23 in Week 9 last year to get to 8-1 on the season. They rematched in Week 14, and Dallas handed Philly a second straight loss (33-13) during the early stages of their eventual late-season skid.

numberFire Prediction: Lions (65.1%)

Houston lost 21-13 against the Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 9, a game without Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs.

They leaned on Joe Mixon (again), as Mixon saw 24 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. They also got a good outing from Tank Dell (9 targets for 126 yards) but couldn't get much else going, and CJ Stroud finished the game 11 of 30 (36.7%) for 191 yards.

Detroit beat the Packers in wet conditions at Lambeau Field by a score of 24-14 in Week 9 in a run-heavy attack. David Montgomery ran 17 times for 73 yards, and Jahmyr Gibbs accrued 65 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

