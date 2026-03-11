Washington vs USC College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament
The No. 12 seed Washington Huskies (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) and the No. 13 seed USC Trojans (18-13, 7-13 Big Ten) will look to move on in the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday as they square off at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Washington vs. USC Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
- Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Washington vs. USC Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Washington win (64.6%)
Read the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Wednesday's Washington-USC spread (Washington -4.5) or over/under (154.5 points).
Washington vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Washington has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- USC is 13-17-0 ATS this year.
- As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Washington is 9-5 against the spread compared to the 4-7 ATS record USC puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.
- Against the spread, the Huskies have fared worse when playing at home, covering nine times in 16 home games, and eight times in 13 road games.
- The Trojans have performed better against the spread on the road (5-6-0) than at home (6-9-0) this season.
- Against the spread, in conference play, Washington is 13-7-0 this season.
- USC has beaten the spread eight times in 20 Big Ten games.
Washington vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Washington has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (75%) in those games.
- The Huskies have a win-loss record of 11-3 when favored by -184 or better by oddsmakers this year.
- USC has won three of the 13 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (23.1%).
- The Trojans have gone 1-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (9.1%).
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 64.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Washington vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison
- Washington was 243rd in the country in points scored (71.6 per game) and 283rd in points conceded (75.5) last season.
- Washington grabbed 30 rebounds per game and gave up 31.6 boards last season, ranking 294th and 209th, respectively, in the nation.
- Washington was 227th in the country in assists (12.9 per game) last year.
- In terms of turnovers, Washington was 232nd in college basketball in committing them (11.6 per game) last season. It was 166th in forcing them (11.4 per game).
- USC ranked 96th in the country last season with 76.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 255th with 74.6 points allowed per game.
- USC pulled down 29.2 rebounds per game (325th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 29.1 rebounds per contest (56th-ranked).
- Last season USC ranked 59th in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.5 per game.
- USC averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (246th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.9 turnovers per contest (121st-ranked).
