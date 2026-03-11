Washington vs USC College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 12 seed Washington Huskies (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) and the No. 13 seed USC Trojans (18-13, 7-13 Big Ten) will look to move on in the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday as they square off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Washington vs. USC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Washington vs. USC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Washington win (64.6%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Wednesday's Washington-USC spread (Washington -4.5) or over/under (154.5 points).

Washington vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Washington has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

USC is 13-17-0 ATS this year.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Washington is 9-5 against the spread compared to the 4-7 ATS record USC puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.

Against the spread, the Huskies have fared worse when playing at home, covering nine times in 16 home games, and eight times in 13 road games.

The Trojans have performed better against the spread on the road (5-6-0) than at home (6-9-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference play, Washington is 13-7-0 this season.

USC has beaten the spread eight times in 20 Big Ten games.

Washington vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Washington has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (75%) in those games.

The Huskies have a win-loss record of 11-3 when favored by -184 or better by oddsmakers this year.

USC has won three of the 13 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (23.1%).

The Trojans have gone 1-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (9.1%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 64.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison

Washington was 243rd in the country in points scored (71.6 per game) and 283rd in points conceded (75.5) last season.

Washington grabbed 30 rebounds per game and gave up 31.6 boards last season, ranking 294th and 209th, respectively, in the nation.

Washington was 227th in the country in assists (12.9 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Washington was 232nd in college basketball in committing them (11.6 per game) last season. It was 166th in forcing them (11.4 per game).

USC ranked 96th in the country last season with 76.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 255th with 74.6 points allowed per game.

USC pulled down 29.2 rebounds per game (325th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 29.1 rebounds per contest (56th-ranked).

Last season USC ranked 59th in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.5 per game.

USC averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (246th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.9 turnovers per contest (121st-ranked).

