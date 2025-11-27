Washington State vs Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Washington State Cougars are playing the Oregon State Beavers.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Washington State vs Oregon State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Washington State: (-559) | Oregon State: (+420)
- Spread: Washington State: -13.5 (-105) | Oregon State: +13.5 (-115)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Washington State vs Oregon State Betting Trends
- Washington State has seven wins in 11 games against the spread this year.
- Washington State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Out of 11 Washington State games so far this season, three have hit the over.
- Oregon State has covered the spread four times in 11 games.
- As a 13.5-point underdog or greater, Oregon State has one win ATS (1-1) this year.
- Of 11 Oregon State games so far this season, four have hit the over.
Washington State vs Oregon State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cougars win (86.8%)
Washington State vs Oregon State Point Spread
Oregon State is the underdog by 13.5 points against Washington State. Oregon State is -105 to cover the spread, and Washington State is -115.
Washington State vs Oregon State Over/Under
The Washington State-Oregon State game on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Washington State vs Oregon State Moneyline
Oregon State is a +420 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington State is a -559 favorite.
Washington State vs. Oregon State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Washington State
|20.6
|116
|21.3
|38
|50.0
|11
|Oregon State
|19.1
|123
|29.2
|99
|52.0
|11
Washington State vs. Oregon State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: The CW
- Location: Pullman, Washington
- Stadium: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium
