Washington State vs Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Washington State Cougars are playing the Oregon State Beavers.

Washington State vs Oregon State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington State: (-559) | Oregon State: (+420)

Washington State: (-559) | Oregon State: (+420) Spread: Washington State: -13.5 (-105) | Oregon State: +13.5 (-115)

Washington State: -13.5 (-105) | Oregon State: +13.5 (-115) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Washington State vs Oregon State Betting Trends

Washington State has seven wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

Washington State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of 11 Washington State games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Oregon State has covered the spread four times in 11 games.

As a 13.5-point underdog or greater, Oregon State has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

Of 11 Oregon State games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Washington State vs Oregon State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cougars win (86.8%)

Washington State vs Oregon State Point Spread

Oregon State is the underdog by 13.5 points against Washington State. Oregon State is -105 to cover the spread, and Washington State is -115.

Washington State vs Oregon State Over/Under

The Washington State-Oregon State game on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Washington State vs Oregon State Moneyline

Oregon State is a +420 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington State is a -559 favorite.

Washington State vs. Oregon State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Washington State 20.6 116 21.3 38 50.0 11 Oregon State 19.1 123 29.2 99 52.0 11

Washington State vs. Oregon State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Stadium: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium

