2023 Washington Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

With a record of 5-0 in 2023, the Washington Huskies are the No. 7 team in the nation. Below, you can see their full schedule and results.

Washington 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Boise State September 2 W 56-19 Huskies (-14.5) 58.5 2 Tulsa September 9 W 43-10 Huskies (-33.5) 66.5 3 @ Michigan State September 16 W 41-7 Huskies (-14.5) 56.5 4 Cal September 23 W 59-32 Huskies (-20.5) 56.5 5 @ Arizona September 30 W 31-24 Huskies (-20.5) 64.5 7 Oregon October 14 - Huskies (-3.5) 66.5 8 Arizona State October 21 - - - View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Washington Last Game

The Huskies, in their last outing, took down the Arizona Wildcats 31-24. Against the Wildcats, Michael Penix Jr. led the Dawgs with 363 yards on 30-of-40 passing (75.0%) for no TDs and no interceptions. In the ground game, Dillon Johnson took 16 carries for 91 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding five receptions for 48 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Germie Bernard had 98 yards on eight catches (12.3 per reception) in that game. He also had 12 rushing yards on five carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Washington Betting Insights

Washington has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Huskies have won all four of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.

Check out even more analysis about Washington on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Washington Huskies on FanDuel today!