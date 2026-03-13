Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-BA

A pair of sliding teams square off when the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-26) visit the Golden State Warriors (32-33) on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to end a three-game losing streak against the Timberwolves, losers of three straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -6.5 228.5 -240 +198

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (52.8%)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 28 times over 66 games with a set spread.

The Warriors have 28 wins against the spread in 65 games this year.

This season, 31 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 65 chances.

Warriors games this year have gone over the total in 38 of 65 opportunities (58.5%).

When playing at home, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (14-20-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (14-18-0).

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (32.4%) than away games (62.5%).

This season, Golden State is 14-18-1 at home against the spread (.424 winning percentage). Away, it is 14-18-0 ATS (.438).

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have gone over more frequently at home (21 of 33, 63.6%) than on the road (17 of 32, 53.1%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21.1 points, 7 boards and 5.2 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Anthony Edwards averages 29.4 points, 5 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown, with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).

Rudy Gobert averages 10.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 70.7% from the field (first in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.9 points, 2.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 boards and 4.2 assists.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists for the Warriors.

The Warriors are receiving 8.6 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists per game from Draymond Green.

Quinten Post averages 7.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Warriors are receiving 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Al Horford.

Gui Santos' numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 50.2% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

