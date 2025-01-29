Warriors vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

Warriors vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-8) are heavy, 10-point favorites against the Golden State Warriors (22-23) on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSOK. The over/under is 226.5 in the matchup.

Warriors vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -10 226.5 -490 +380

Warriors vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (70.8%)

Warriors vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 29-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Warriors are 21-23-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 22 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

Warriors games this year have hit the over on 21 of 45 set point totals (46.7%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played better at home, covering 16 times in 23 home games, and 13 times in 22 road games.

The Thunder have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (56.5%) than games on the road (40.9%).

This season, Golden State is 10-14-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-9-1 ATS (.524).

Warriors games have finished above the over/under more often at home (13 times out of 24) than on the road (eight of 21) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.1 points, 5.3 boards and 6 assists.

Jalen Williams averages 21 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 56.8% from the floor.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 4.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace is averaging 7.5 points, 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Warriors Leaders

Dennis Schroder averages 14.7 points for the Warriors, plus 2.5 boards and 5.6 assists.

Per game, Andrew Wiggins gets the Warriors 17.1 points, 4.6 boards and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Warriors receive 8.2 points per game from Trayce Jackson-Davis, plus 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Per game, Buddy Hield gets the Warriors 12 points, 3.3 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Warriors get 5 points per game from Kevon Looney, plus 6.8 boards and 1.7 assists.

