Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Warriors vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and SCHN

The Golden State Warriors (46-31) are favored (-5.5) to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (51-27) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at Chase Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and SCHN. The point total is 226.5 in the matchup.

Warriors vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -5.5 226.5 -205 +172

Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (52.9%)

Warriors vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Warriors are 39-35-3 against the spread this season.

In the Rockets' 78 games this season, they have 42 wins against the spread.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 39 times out of 78 chances.

Rockets games this year have hit the over on 42 of 78 set point totals (53.8%).

Golden State has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 18 times in 38 games at home, and it has covered 21 times in 39 games on the road.

The Warriors have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 38 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in 20 of 39 games (51.3%).

This year, Houston is 21-18-1 at home against the spread (.525 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-17-0 ATS (.553).

Looking at the over/under, Rockets games have finished over 19 of 40 times at home (47.5%), and 23 of 38 away (60.5%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 4.4 boards and 6 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.5 made 3-pointers (first in league).

Draymond Green averages 9.1 points, 6.2 boards and 5.7 assists.

Jimmy Butler averages 17.2 points, 5.6 boards and 5.4 assists.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 11 points, 3.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Brandin Podziemski averages 11.4 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is also sinking 49.7% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Green's numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 4.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 14 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is draining 55.6% of his shots from the field.

The Rockets are getting 14.2 points, 3.8 boards and 5.6 assists per game from Fred VanVleet.

Tari Eason averages 12.2 points, 6.4 boards and 1.4 assists. He is making 49% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

