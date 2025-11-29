Warriors vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Warriors vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and NBA TV

The New Orleans Pelicans (3-16) visit the Golden State Warriors (10-10) after losing three straight road games. The Warriors are favored by 9 points in the contest, which tips at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

Warriors vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -9 224.5 -370 +295

Warriors vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (84.7%)

Warriors vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread nine times over 20 games with a set spread.

The Pelicans have played 19 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 12 times out of 19 chances.

The Pelicans have hit the over 57.9% of the time this season (11 of 19 games with a set point total).

Golden State has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in eight opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered four times in 12 opportunities in road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Warriors hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total four times in eight opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has been better at home (6-5-0) than on the road (4-4-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (63.6%, seven of 11) compared to on the road (50%, four of eight).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 20.0 points, 4.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.2 points, 2.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Moses Moody averages 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 40.8% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Pelicans.

Derik Queen averages 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also making 49.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans receive 15.1 points per game from Jeremiah Fears, plus 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists.

The Pelicans are getting 12.4 points, 5.6 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

Per game, Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 21.8 points, 5.4 boards and 4.0 assists, plus 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

