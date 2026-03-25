Warriors vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Warriors vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: YES and NBCS-BA

The Brooklyn Nets (17-55) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (34-38) at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on YES and NBCS-BA. The matchup's point total is set at 219.5.

Warriors vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -11.5 219.5 -559 +420

Warriors vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (77.6%)

Warriors vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 31 times this season (31-40-1).

The Nets have 32 wins against the spread in 72 games this season.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 43 times this season.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in 33 of 72 opportunities (45.8%).

Golden State has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 14 times in 34 games at home, and it has covered 17 times in 38 games when playing on the road.

The Warriors have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (64.7%) than road games (55.3%).

This season, Brooklyn is 16-18-1 at home against the spread (.457 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-19-2 ATS (.432).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (51.4%, 18 of 35) compared to away (40.5%, 15 of 37).

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.9 points, 3.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.6 points, 5.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Gui Santos averages 8.3 points, 3.8 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Quinten Post is averaging 7.8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Gary Payton II is averaging 7 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 56.8% of his shots from the field.

Noah Clowney averages 12.5 points, 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists. He is also making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Danny Wolf provides the Nets 8.9 points, 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Nets get 10 points per game from Ziaire Williams, plus 2.5 rebounds and 1 assists.

The Nets are receiving 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Nolan Traore.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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