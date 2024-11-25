Warriors vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 25

Warriors vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and YES

The Golden State Warriors (12-4) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (7-10) on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 222.5.

Warriors vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -12.5 222.5 -752 +530

Warriors vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (81%)

Warriors vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Warriors are 10-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets are 9-6-2 against the spread this year.

This season, nine of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of 17 chances.

Nets games this season have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

Golden State has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in six opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered six times in 10 opportunities in road games.

The Warriors have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of home games (50%) than games on the road (60%).

This season, Brooklyn is 2-4-1 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-2-1 ATS (.700).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (57.1%, four of seven) compared to on the road (40%, four of 10).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 22 points, 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 15.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.5 made treys.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Thomas averages 24.8 points for the Nets, plus 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Cameron Johnson averages 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is also making 49.5% of his shots from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per game.

The Nets get 17.2 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 3 boards and 6.5 assists.

Nic Claxton averages 8.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is sinking 65.3% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Dorian Finney-Smith provides the Nets 10.8 points, 4.5 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

