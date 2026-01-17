Warriors vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Warriors vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-BA

The Golden State Warriors (23-19) are favored by 6.5 points against the Charlotte Hornets (15-26) on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and NBCS-BA. The over/under is set at 233.5 in the matchup.

Warriors vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -6.5 233.5 -245 +198

Warriors vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (65.5%)

Warriors vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Warriors have compiled a 19-22-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 41 games, with 24 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have gone over the total 23 times out of 41 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in 17 of 41 opportunities (41.5%).

When playing at home, Golden State has a better record against the spread (11-9-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-13-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Warriors hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 11 times in 21 opportunities this season (52.4%). In away games, they have hit the over 12 times in 21 opportunities (57.1%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (13-9-0) than at home (11-8-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (36.8%, seven of 19) compared to away (45.5%, 10 of 22).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 20.1 points, 4.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Stephen Curry is averaging 28.1 points, 4.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 4.4 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field and 40.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.5 points, 5.9 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Moses Moody averages 10.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 41.6% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gives the Hornets 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hornets are receiving 19.1 points, 5.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Kon Knueppel.

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 5.2 boards and 7.8 assists per game. He is sinking 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 treys (fifth in league).

Per game, Moussa Diabate gives the Hornets 8.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Per game, Brandon Miller gives the Hornets 19.4 points, 4.2 boards and 3.5 assists, plus 1 steal and 1.1 blocks.

