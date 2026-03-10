Nets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSDETX

The Detroit Pistons (45-18) are big, 15-point underdogs as they look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (17-47) on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and FDSDETX. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5 points.

Nets vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -15 216.5 -1205 +750

Nets vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (83.6%)

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 32 times in 62 games with a set spread.

In the Nets' 64 games this season, they have 28 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 28 times out of 64 chances this season.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 30 of 64 set point totals (46.9%).

Detroit sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (15-17-0) than it does on the road (17-12-1).

When playing at home, the Pistons eclipse the over/under 43.8% of the time (14 of 32 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, topping the total in 45.2% of games (14 of 31).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has performed better at home (15-15-1) than on the road (13-18-2).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over more often at home (17 of 31, 54.8%) than on the road (13 of 33, 39.4%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.2 points, 5.7 boards and 9.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren is averaging 18.5 points, 1.7 assists and 10.7 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5.2 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Nets Leaders

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. provides the Nets 24.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Nic Claxton averages 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4 assists. He is also making 57.7% of his shots from the floor (10th in league).

Day'Ron Sharpe's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 60.1% of his shots from the field.

The Nets are getting 12.9 points, 4.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

The Nets are getting 8.8 points, 4.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Danny Wolf.

