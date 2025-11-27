Wake Forest vs Duke Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Duke Blue Devils.

Wake Forest vs Duke Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wake Forest: (-110) | Duke: (-106)

Wake Forest: (-110) | Duke: (-106) Spread: Wake Forest: -1.5 (-104) | Duke: +1.5 (-118)

Wake Forest: -1.5 (-104) | Duke: +1.5 (-118) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Wake Forest vs Duke Betting Trends

Wake Forest has eight wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 1.5-point or better favorites, Wake Forest is 4-1.

Out of 11 Wake Forest games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Against the spread, Duke is 5-6-0 this year.

Duke has one win ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Duke has played 11 games this season, and eight of them have hit the over.

Wake Forest vs Duke Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Demon Deacons win (60.5%)

Wake Forest vs Duke Point Spread

Wake Forest is favored by 1.5 points over Duke. Wake Forest is -104 to cover the spread, with Duke being -118.

Wake Forest vs Duke Over/Under

The over/under for the Wake Forest versus Duke game on Nov. 29 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Wake Forest vs Duke Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Wake Forest vs. Duke reveal Wake Forest as the favorite (-110) and Duke as the underdog (-106).

Wake Forest vs. Duke Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Wake Forest 26.4 77 19.0 19 51.1 11 Duke 33.3 31 29.2 99 56.0 11

Wake Forest vs. Duke Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

