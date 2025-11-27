Wake Forest vs Duke Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Duke Blue Devils.
Wake Forest vs Duke Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Wake Forest: (-110) | Duke: (-106)
- Spread: Wake Forest: -1.5 (-104) | Duke: +1.5 (-118)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Wake Forest vs Duke Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has eight wins in 11 games against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 1.5-point or better favorites, Wake Forest is 4-1.
- Out of 11 Wake Forest games so far this year, six have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Duke is 5-6-0 this year.
- Duke has one win ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Duke has played 11 games this season, and eight of them have hit the over.
Wake Forest vs Duke Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Demon Deacons win (60.5%)
Wake Forest vs Duke Point Spread
Wake Forest is favored by 1.5 points over Duke. Wake Forest is -104 to cover the spread, with Duke being -118.
Wake Forest vs Duke Over/Under
The over/under for the Wake Forest versus Duke game on Nov. 29 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Wake Forest vs Duke Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Wake Forest vs. Duke reveal Wake Forest as the favorite (-110) and Duke as the underdog (-106).
Wake Forest vs. Duke Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Wake Forest
|26.4
|77
|19.0
|19
|51.1
|11
|Duke
|33.3
|31
|29.2
|99
|56.0
|11
Wake Forest vs. Duke Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
