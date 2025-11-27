Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Virginia Cavaliers playing the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Virginia: (-350) | Virginia Tech: (+280)

Virginia: (-350) | Virginia Tech: (+280) Spread: Virginia: -9.5 (-110) | Virginia Tech: +9.5 (-110)

Virginia: -9.5 (-110) | Virginia Tech: +9.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Virginia is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

As 9.5-point favorites or more, Virginia is 3-2 against the spread.

Out of 11 Virginia games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Virginia Tech has three wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

Virginia Tech has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.

Of 11 Virginia Tech games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (88.8%)

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Point Spread

Virginia Tech is listed as an underdog by 9.5 points (-110 odds), and Virginia, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Over/Under

A combined point total of 52.5 has been set for Virginia-Virginia Tech on Nov. 29, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Virginia-Virginia Tech, Virginia is the favorite at -350, and Virginia Tech is +280.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Virginia 33.7 26 21.2 37 54.5 11 Virginia Tech 22.7 106 30.5 110 51.5 11

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Stadium: Scott Stadium

