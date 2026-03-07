Arkansas vs Missouri College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

SEC action on Saturday will see the the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-8, 12-5 SEC) visit the Missouri Tigers (20-10, 10-7 SEC) at Mizzou Arena, starting at 12 p.m. ET.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Arena: Mizzou Arena

Arkansas vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (50.4%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Arkansas (-2.5) versus Missouri on Saturday. The total is set at 162.5 points for this game.

Arkansas vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has compiled a 20-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Missouri has compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arkansas covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 73.7% of the time. That's more often than Missouri covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (66.7%).

The Razorbacks sport a better record against the spread in home games (12-5-0) than they do in away games (5-4-0).

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (8-9-0). On the road, it is .545 (6-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Arkansas is 11-6-0 this season.

Missouri has covered the spread nine times in 17 SEC games.

Arkansas vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (94.7%) in those games.

The Razorbacks have a mark of 16-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -134 or better on the moneyline.

Missouri has won 50% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (6-6).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, the Tigers have a record of 5-4 (55.6%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arkansas has a 57.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Arkansas vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas scored 76.8 points per game and allowed 71.4 last season, ranking them 95th in the country on offense and 156th defensively.

At 32.4 rebounds per game and 32.3 rebounds conceded, Arkansas was 156th and 257th in the nation, respectively, last season.

At 14.2 assists per game last year, Arkansas was 124th in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Arkansas was 201st in the country in committing them (11.3 per game) last year. It was 146th in forcing them (11.6 per game).

Missouri had a top-25 offense last season, ranking ninth-best in college basketball with 83.6 points per game. On defense, it ranked 228th with 73.6 points allowed per contest.

With 31.0 boards per game, Missouri ranked 234th in college basketball. It ceded 29.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 70th in college basketball.

Missouri delivered 13.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 184th in the nation.

Missouri committed 10.5 turnovers per game (120th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 13.6 turnovers per contest (33rd-ranked).

