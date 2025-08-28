Virginia vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Virginia Cavaliers play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Virginia vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Virginia: (-429) | Coastal Carolina: (+330)

Virginia: (-429) | Coastal Carolina: (+330) Spread: Virginia: -12.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +12.5 (-110)

Virginia: -12.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +12.5 (-110) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Virginia vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Virginia had six wins in 12 games against the spread last season.

Virginia did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 12.5-point or more favorite last year.

There were four Virginia games (out of 12) that hit the over last year.

Coastal Carolina had five wins in 13 games against the spread last season.

Coastal Carolina was winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs last season.

Out of 13 Coastal Carolina games last season, eight went over the total.

Virginia vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (77.7%)

Virginia vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread

Virginia is a 12.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina. Virginia is -110 to cover the spread, and Coastal Carolina is -110.

Virginia vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for the Virginia versus Coastal Carolina game on Aug. 30 has been set at 57.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Virginia vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline

Coastal Carolina is the underdog, +330 on the moneyline, while Virginia is a -429 favorite.

Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights

The Cavaliers had an average implied point total of 31.3 last season, which is 3.7 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (35).

The 31.2-point average implied total last season for the Chanticleers is 8.2 more points than the team's 23-point implied total in this matchup.

Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Stadium: Scott Stadium

