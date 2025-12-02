Vikings vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14
The Minnesota Vikings will face the Washington Commanders in NFL action on Sunday.
Vikings vs Commanders Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Vikings win (52.5%)
Vikings vs Commanders Point Spread
The Vikings are 1.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Vikings are -112 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -108 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.
Vikings vs Commanders Over/Under
An over/under of 42.5 has been set for Vikings-Commanders on Dec. 7, with the over being -108 and the under -112.
Vikings vs Commanders Moneyline
Minnesota is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +104 underdog on the road.
Vikings vs Commanders Betting Trends
- Minnesota has beaten the spread four times in 12 games.
- The Vikings are 3-3 as 1.5-point favorites or more.
- The Vikings have seen seven of their 12 games go over the point total.
- The Commanders' record against the spread is 4-8-0.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Washington has two wins ATS (2-7).
- There have been six Commanders games (out of 12) that went over the total this season.
Vikings vs Commanders Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: MIN: (-122) | WAS: (+104)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-112) | WAS: +1.5 (-108)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
