Vermont vs NJIT College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament
The No. 2 seed Vermont Catamounts (21-11, 12-4 America East) will face off against the No. 3 seed NJIT Highlanders (16-16, 10-6 America East) in the America East tournament Tuesday at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium, starting at 7 p.m. ET.
Vermont vs. NJIT Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Burlington, Vermont
- Arena: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
Vermont vs. NJIT Picks and Prediction
Prediction: Vermont win (82.5%)
Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Tuesday's Vermont-NJIT spread (Vermont -11.5) or over/under (137.5 points).
Vermont vs. NJIT: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Vermont has put together a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- NJIT has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this year.
- NJIT covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Vermont covers as a favorite of 11.5 or more (33.3%).
- Against the spread, the Catamounts have performed better when playing at home, covering eight times in 13 home games, and six times in 14 road games.
- The Highlanders have been better against the spread on the road (11-7-0) than at home (5-7-0) this year.
- Against the spread, in conference play, Vermont is 9-8-0 this season.
- NJIT is 9-7-0 against the spread in America East games this year.
Vermont vs. NJIT: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Vermont has won in 19, or 73.1%, of the 26 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.
- The Catamounts have a win-loss record of 5-1 when favored by -671 or better by sportsbooks this year.
- NJIT has won 10 of the 19 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (52.6%).
- The Highlanders have gone 2-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +470 or longer (33.3%).
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vermont has a 87% chance of walking away with the win.
Vermont vs. NJIT Head-to-Head Comparison
- Last year, Vermont was 21st-worst in college basketball offensively (66.6 points scored per game) but 13th-best defensively (63.8 points conceded).
- Vermont collected 31.5 rebounds per game and gave up 30.2 boards last year, ranking 200th and 114th, respectively, in college basketball.
- At 12.1 assists per game last season, Vermont was 286th in college basketball.
- Vermont was 87th in college basketball in turnovers per game (10.2) and 305th in turnovers forced (10.0) last year.
- While NJIT ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in points per game last season with 65.3 (seventh-worst), it ranked 213th in college basketball with 73.2 points allowed per contest.
- Last year NJIT grabbed 32.2 boards per game (168th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 33.9 rebounds per contest (324th-ranked).
- Looking at assists, NJIT put up only 10.1 per game (-1-worst in college basketball).
- NJIT ranked 10th-worst in the nation with 8.8 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball).
