Vermont vs NJIT College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament

The No. 2 seed Vermont Catamounts (21-11, 12-4 America East) will face off against the No. 3 seed NJIT Highlanders (16-16, 10-6 America East) in the America East tournament Tuesday at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Vermont vs. NJIT Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Arena: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Vermont vs. NJIT Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vermont win (82.5%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Tuesday's Vermont-NJIT spread (Vermont -11.5) or over/under (137.5 points).

Vermont vs. NJIT: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vermont has put together a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

NJIT has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this year.

NJIT covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Vermont covers as a favorite of 11.5 or more (33.3%).

Against the spread, the Catamounts have performed better when playing at home, covering eight times in 13 home games, and six times in 14 road games.

The Highlanders have been better against the spread on the road (11-7-0) than at home (5-7-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference play, Vermont is 9-8-0 this season.

NJIT is 9-7-0 against the spread in America East games this year.

Vermont vs. NJIT: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vermont has won in 19, or 73.1%, of the 26 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Catamounts have a win-loss record of 5-1 when favored by -671 or better by sportsbooks this year.

NJIT has won 10 of the 19 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (52.6%).

The Highlanders have gone 2-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +470 or longer (33.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vermont has a 87% chance of walking away with the win.

Vermont vs. NJIT Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Vermont was 21st-worst in college basketball offensively (66.6 points scored per game) but 13th-best defensively (63.8 points conceded).

Vermont collected 31.5 rebounds per game and gave up 30.2 boards last year, ranking 200th and 114th, respectively, in college basketball.

At 12.1 assists per game last season, Vermont was 286th in college basketball.

Vermont was 87th in college basketball in turnovers per game (10.2) and 305th in turnovers forced (10.0) last year.

While NJIT ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in points per game last season with 65.3 (seventh-worst), it ranked 213th in college basketball with 73.2 points allowed per contest.

Last year NJIT grabbed 32.2 boards per game (168th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 33.9 rebounds per contest (324th-ranked).

Looking at assists, NJIT put up only 10.1 per game (-1-worst in college basketball).

NJIT ranked 10th-worst in the nation with 8.8 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball).

