Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 10

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 10

There is one game on Tuesday's calendar that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as No. 12 Gonzaga is taking on Santa Clara, with the opening tip at 9 p.m. ET. Below, we offer our pick and prediction for this matchup.

If you're seeking additional betting info for today in college basketball, we have you covered with betting odds for all the important games.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

  • Matchup: Santa Clara Broncos vs. No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • Projected Winner: Gonzaga (65.51% win probability)
  • Spread: Gonzaga (-6.5)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

