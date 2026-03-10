76ers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

76ers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-PH

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-40) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Philadelphia 76ers (34-30) on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

76ers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -4.5 228.5 -190 +160

76ers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (61.7%)

76ers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The 76ers are 31-31-2 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have 30 wins against the spread in 63 games this year.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 33 times out of 63 chances this season.

The Grizzlies have gone over the point total 49.2% of the time this year (31 of 63 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread in road games (18-12-1) than it has in home games (13-19-1).

The 76ers have exceeded the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 17 of 33 home matchups (51.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in 16 of 31 games (51.6%).

This year, Memphis is 14-17-0 at home against the spread (.452 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-15-1 ATS (.500).

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over more frequently at home (18 of 31, 58.1%) than away (13 of 32, 40.6%).

76ers Leaders

VJ Edgecombe averages 15.3 points, 5.5 boards and 3.9 assists.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.2% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Drummond is averaging 6.5 points, 1 assists and 8.4 boards.

Dominick Barlow is averaging 8.1 points, 1.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer averages 11.3 points for the Grizzlies, plus 2.7 boards and 5.5 assists.

The Grizzlies get 13.4 points per game from Cedric Coward, plus 6.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

The Grizzlies are getting 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jaylen Wells.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

The Grizzlies are getting 7.2 points, 2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Walter Clayton Jr.

