Vermont vs Bryant College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament

The No. 2 seed Vermont Catamounts (20-11, 12-4 America East) will hit the court in the America East tournament against the No. 7 seed Bryant Bulldogs (9-21, 5-11 America East), Saturday at 2 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vermont vs. Bryant Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Arena: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Vermont vs. Bryant Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vermont win (82.9%)

Before you place a wager on Vermont-Bryant contest (in which Vermont is a 13.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 133.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vermont vs. Bryant: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vermont has covered 14 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

Bryant has put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 13.5 or more this season, Vermont (1-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Bryant (2-3) does as the underdog (40%).

The Catamounts have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 14 opportunities on the road.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). On the road, it is .294 (5-12-0).

Vermont has eight wins against the spread in 16 conference games this season.

Bryant has five wins against the spread in 16 America East games this year.

Vermont vs. Bryant: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vermont has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (72%) in those games.

The Catamounts have a mark of 3-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -1205 or better on the moneyline.

Bryant is 2-16 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 11.1% of those games).

The Bulldogs have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +680 or longer in four chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vermont has a 92.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Vermont vs. Bryant Head-to-Head Comparison

Vermont averages 74.1 points per game (234th in college basketball) while giving up 69.2 per contest (63rd in college basketball). It has a +152 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Gus Yalden ranks 170th in the nation with a team-high 16.8 points per game.

Bryant puts up 65.1 points per game (353rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per outing (134th in college basketball). It has a -216 scoring differential and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

Bryant's leading scorer, Timofei Rudovskii, is 575th in college basketball, putting up 12.8 points per game.

The Catamounts win the rebound battle by an average of four boards. They are collecting 32.6 rebounds per game (141st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.6 per contest.

Yalden is 302nd in college basketball action with 5.9 rebounds per game to lead the Catamounts.

The 29.6 rebounds per game the Bulldogs accumulate rank 303rd in the nation, 1.5 fewer than the 31.1 their opponents collect.

Ashley Sims II averages 5.1 rebounds per game (564th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Vermont ranks 69th in college basketball with 102.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 204th in college basketball defensively with 95.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs rank 349th in college basketball averaging 87.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 241st, allowing 97.2 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!