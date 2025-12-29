Vanderbilt vs New Haven College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The New Haven Chargers (5-7) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-0) on December 29, 2025 at Memorial Gymnasium. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. New Haven Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Before you bet on Monday's Vanderbilt-New Haven spread (Vanderbilt -41.5) or over/under (143.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Vanderbilt vs. New Haven: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

New Haven is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

Vanderbilt hasn't covered the spread as a 41.5-point favorite or more this season, while New Haven covers as an underdog of 41.5 or more 100% of the time.

The Commodores covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 17 opportunities at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Chargers have a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 1-2-0 record) than away (.667, 4-2-0).

Vanderbilt vs. New Haven Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt put up 78.9 points per game and gave up 74.3 last year, ranking them 55th in college basketball on offense and 249th defensively.

With 31.2 rebounds per game and 31.9 rebounds allowed, Vanderbilt was 221st and 226th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Last season Vanderbilt was ranked 158th in the nation in assists with 13.8 per game.

At 9.6 turnovers committed per game and 13.4 turnovers forced last year, Vanderbilt was 40th and 40th in college basketball, respectively.

