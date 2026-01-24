Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Vanderbilt Commodores (16-3, 3-3 SEC) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-9, 2-4 SEC) on January 24, 2026. The Bulldogs have lost four games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (75.4%)

Vanderbilt is a 7.5-point favorite against Mississippi State on Saturday and the over/under is set at 160.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has put together a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Mississippi State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Mississippi State is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 6-6 ATS record Vanderbilt racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

The Commodores have an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.500) as they do on the road.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have had better results on the road (2-2-0) than at home (3-7-0).

Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread in conference action this year.

Mississippi State has won twice against the spread in SEC action this season.

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been victorious in 12, or 92.3%, of the 13 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Commodores have yet to lose in eight games when named as moneyline favorite of -375 or better.

Mississippi State has won one of the five games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (20%).

The Bulldogs have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +290 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vanderbilt has a 78.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt is outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game with a +290 scoring differential overall. It puts up 90.2 points per game (11th in college basketball) and gives up 74.9 per outing (215th in college basketball).

Tyler's 17.1 points per game lead Vanderbilt and are 131st in the nation.

Mississippi State has a +15 scoring differential, putting up 78.8 points per game (132nd in college basketball) and giving up 78.0 (290th in college basketball).

Josh Hubbard is 10th in college basketball with a team-leading 21.7 points per game.

The 33.3 rebounds per game the Commodores average rank 142nd in the nation, and are 2.8 more than the 30.5 their opponents grab per outing.

Devin averages 6.8 rebounds per game (ranking 184th in college basketball) to lead the Commodores.

The Bulldogs record 37.8 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball) while conceding 35.5 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Achor Achor is 148th in college basketball with 7.1 rebounds per game, leading the Bulldogs.

Vanderbilt ranks sixth in college basketball by averaging 111.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 145th in college basketball, allowing 92.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs rank 234th in college basketball averaging 95.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 195th, allowing 94.0 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!