Vanderbilt vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ReliaQuest Bowl 2025

The Vanderbilt Commodores versus the Iowa Hawkeyes is on the college football schedule for Wednesday.

Vanderbilt vs Iowa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Vanderbilt: (-170) | Iowa: (+140)

Vanderbilt: (-170) | Iowa: (+140) Spread: Vanderbilt: -4.5 (-102) | Iowa: +4.5 (-120)

Vanderbilt: -4.5 (-102) | Iowa: +4.5 (-120) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Vanderbilt vs Iowa Betting Trends

Against the spread, Vanderbilt is 10-2-0 this season.

As 4.5-point favorites or more, Vanderbilt is 4-1 against the spread.

Vanderbilt has played 12 games this season, and eight of them have hit the over.

Iowa is 9-3-0 against the spread this year.

Iowa is 3-0 as 4.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

Iowa has played 12 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Vanderbilt vs Iowa Point Spread

Vanderbilt is favored by 4.5 points against Iowa. Vanderbilt is -102 to cover the spread, while Iowa is -120.

Vanderbilt vs Iowa Over/Under

The over/under for Vanderbilt-Iowa on Dec. 31 is 50.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Vanderbilt vs Iowa Moneyline

The Vanderbilt vs Iowa moneyline has Vanderbilt as a -170 favorite, while Iowa is a +140 underdog.

Vanderbilt vs. Iowa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Vanderbilt 39.4 9 21.9 41 52.2 12 Iowa 28.9 61 15.2 9 43.5 12

Vanderbilt vs. Iowa Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

