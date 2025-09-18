Vanderbilt vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Vanderbilt Commodores taking on the Georgia State Panthers.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Vanderbilt vs Georgia State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Vanderbilt: (-4545) | Georgia State: (+1600)
- Spread: Vanderbilt: -27.5 (-110) | Georgia State: +27.5 (-110)
- Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Vanderbilt vs Georgia State Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.
- Vanderbilt has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Vanderbilt has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.
- Georgia State is winless against the spread this year.
- Georgia State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 27.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- One Georgia State game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.
Vanderbilt vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Commodores win (92%)
Vanderbilt vs Georgia State Point Spread
Georgia State is an underdog by 27.5 points against Vanderbilt. Georgia State is -110 to cover the spread, and Vanderbilt is -110.
Vanderbilt vs Georgia State Over/Under
Vanderbilt versus Georgia State on Sept. 20 has an over/under of 53.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Vanderbilt vs Georgia State Moneyline
Georgia State is a +1600 underdog on the moneyline, while Vanderbilt is a -4545 favorite.
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Vanderbilt
|40.0
|27
|10.0
|15
|47.8
|3
|Georgia State
|20.0
|103
|40.7
|133
|60.5
|3
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: FirstBank Stadium
