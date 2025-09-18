Vanderbilt vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Vanderbilt Commodores taking on the Georgia State Panthers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs Georgia State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Vanderbilt: (-4545) | Georgia State: (+1600)

Vanderbilt: (-4545) | Georgia State: (+1600) Spread: Vanderbilt: -27.5 (-110) | Georgia State: +27.5 (-110)

Vanderbilt: -27.5 (-110) | Georgia State: +27.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Vanderbilt vs Georgia State Betting Trends

Vanderbilt hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

Vanderbilt has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Vanderbilt has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

Georgia State is winless against the spread this year.

Georgia State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 27.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One Georgia State game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

Vanderbilt vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commodores win (92%)

Vanderbilt vs Georgia State Point Spread

Georgia State is an underdog by 27.5 points against Vanderbilt. Georgia State is -110 to cover the spread, and Vanderbilt is -110.

Vanderbilt vs Georgia State Over/Under

Vanderbilt versus Georgia State on Sept. 20 has an over/under of 53.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Vanderbilt vs Georgia State Moneyline

Georgia State is a +1600 underdog on the moneyline, while Vanderbilt is a -4545 favorite.

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Vanderbilt 40.0 27 10.0 15 47.8 3 Georgia State 20.0 103 40.7 133 60.5 3

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: FirstBank Stadium

