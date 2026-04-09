Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 9

Will Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Athletics at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +186 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+186 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +205 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+205 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+360 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games) Randal Grichuk (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+650 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Max Muncy (Athletics): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Andy Ibanez (Athletics): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets