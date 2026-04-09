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MLB

Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 9

Will Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Athletics at New York Yankees

  • Aaron Judge (Yankees): +186 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
  • Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +205 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
  • Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
  • Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
  • Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
  • Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)
  • Randal Grichuk (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
  • Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
  • Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
  • Austin Wells (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
  • Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
  • Max Muncy (Athletics): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
  • Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
  • Andy Ibanez (Athletics): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
  • Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
  • Jose Caballero (Yankees): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
  • Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

  • Mark Vientos (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
  • Luis Robert (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
  • Francisco Lindor (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
  • Jorge Polanco (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
  • Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
  • Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
  • Bo Bichette (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
  • Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
  • Marcus Semien (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
  • Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
  • Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
  • Carson Benge (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
  • Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
  • Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
  • Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
  • Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
  • Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
  • Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

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