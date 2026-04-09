NHL
Devils vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9
On Thursday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Devils vs Penguins Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (40-35-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-22-16)
- Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-110)
|Penguins (-110)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (59.8%)
Devils vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Devils are +210 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -265.
Devils vs Penguins Over/Under
- The Devils-Penguins game on April 9 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.
Devils vs Penguins Moneyline
- The Devils vs Penguins moneyline has New Jersey as a -110 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a -110 underdog on the road.