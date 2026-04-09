Devils vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

On Thursday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Penguins Game Info

New Jersey Devils (40-35-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-22-16)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-110) Penguins (-110) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (59.8%)

Devils vs Penguins Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Devils are +210 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -265.

Devils vs Penguins Over/Under

The Devils-Penguins game on April 9 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Devils vs Penguins Moneyline

The Devils vs Penguins moneyline has New Jersey as a -110 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a -110 underdog on the road.

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