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NHL

Devils vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Devils vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

On Thursday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Penguins Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (40-35-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-22-16)
  • Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-110)Penguins (-110)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Penguins win (59.8%)

Devils vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Devils are +210 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -265.

Devils vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The Devils-Penguins game on April 9 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Devils vs Penguins Moneyline

  • The Devils vs Penguins moneyline has New Jersey as a -110 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a -110 underdog on the road.

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