Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 9

Will Jack Flaherty strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jeffrey Springs exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins

Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Athletics at New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets