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MLB

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 9

Will Jack Flaherty strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jeffrey Springs exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins

  • Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Athletics at New York Yankees

  • Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

  • Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

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