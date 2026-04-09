MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 9
Will Jack Flaherty strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jeffrey Springs exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 9, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Athletics at New York Yankees
- Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets
- Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances