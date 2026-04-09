Senators vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Ottawa Senators taking on the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Senators vs Panthers Game Info

Ottawa Senators (41-27-10) vs. Florida Panthers (37-37-4)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-265) Panthers (+215) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (62%)

Senators vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-114 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is -106.

Senators vs Panthers Over/Under

The Senators-Panthers matchup on April 9 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.

Senators vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Senators, Florida is the underdog at +215, and Ottawa is -265 playing at home.

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