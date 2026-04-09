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NHL

Senators vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Senators vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Ottawa Senators taking on the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Senators vs Panthers Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (41-27-10) vs. Florida Panthers (37-37-4)
  • Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-265)Panthers (+215)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Senators win (62%)

Senators vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-114 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is -106.

Senators vs Panthers Over/Under

  • The Senators-Panthers matchup on April 9 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.

Senators vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Senators, Florida is the underdog at +215, and Ottawa is -265 playing at home.

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