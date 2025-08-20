FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

2025 Vanderbilt Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Vanderbilt Commodores' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a notable matchup against Texas on Nov. 1. Dive into the rest of the Commodores' college football schedule below.

Vanderbilt 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Charleston SouthernAug. 30---
2@ Virginia TechSept. 6---
3@ South CarolinaSept. 13---
4Georgia StateSept. 20---
5Utah StateSept. 27---
6@ AlabamaOct. 4---
8LSUOct. 18---

Vanderbilt 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Vanderbilt will have the 48th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (79).
  • Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this year (71), the Commodores have the 47th-ranked schedule in college football.
  • Taking into account its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (65), Vanderbilt has the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football.
  • The Commodores have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
  • In 2025, Vanderbilt's schedule will see seven games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including five games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with less than four wins in 2024.

Vanderbilt Betting Insights (2024)

  • Vanderbilt put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Commodores games.
  • Vanderbilt was the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it split the games.

