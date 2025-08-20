NCAAF
2025 Vanderbilt Football Odds and Schedule
The Vanderbilt Commodores' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a notable matchup against Texas on Nov. 1. Dive into the rest of the Commodores' college football schedule below.
Vanderbilt 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Charleston Southern
|Aug. 30
|-
|-
|-
|2
|@ Virginia Tech
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|@ South Carolina
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Georgia State
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Utah State
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|6
|@ Alabama
|Oct. 4
|-
|-
|-
|8
|LSU
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Vanderbilt 2025 Schedule Insights
- Vanderbilt will have the 48th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (79).
- Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this year (71), the Commodores have the 47th-ranked schedule in college football.
- Taking into account its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (65), Vanderbilt has the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football.
- The Commodores have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
- In 2025, Vanderbilt's schedule will see seven games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including five games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with less than four wins in 2024.
Vanderbilt Betting Insights (2024)
- Vanderbilt put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Commodores games.
- Vanderbilt was the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it split the games.
