2025 Vanderbilt Football Odds and Schedule

The Vanderbilt Commodores' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a notable matchup against Texas on Nov. 1. Dive into the rest of the Commodores' college football schedule below.

Vanderbilt 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Charleston Southern Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Virginia Tech Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ South Carolina Sept. 13 - - - 4 Georgia State Sept. 20 - - - 5 Utah State Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Alabama Oct. 4 - - - 8 LSU Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Vanderbilt 2025 Schedule Insights

Vanderbilt will have the 48th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (79).

Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this year (71), the Commodores have the 47th-ranked schedule in college football.

Taking into account its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (65), Vanderbilt has the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football.

The Commodores have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

In 2025, Vanderbilt's schedule will see seven games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including five games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with less than four wins in 2024.

Vanderbilt Betting Insights (2024)

Vanderbilt put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Commodores games.

Vanderbilt was the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it split the games.

