UTSA vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
The UTSA Roadrunners are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the Colorado State Rams.
UTSA vs Colorado State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: UTSA: (-200) | Colorado State: (+162)
- Spread: UTSA: -4.5 (-112) | Colorado State: +4.5 (-108)
- Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
UTSA vs Colorado State Betting Trends
- UTSA has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- UTSA has won once ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite this season.
- UTSA and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.
- Colorado State has posted one win against the spread this year.
- Colorado State has covered every time (1-0) as a 4.5-point or greater underdog this season.
- Colorado State has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.
UTSA vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Roadrunners win (58.2%)
UTSA vs Colorado State Point Spread
UTSA is a 4.5-point favorite against Colorado State. UTSA is -112 to cover the spread, and Colorado State is -108.
UTSA vs Colorado State Over/Under
The over/under for UTSA-Colorado State on Sept. 20 is 59.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
UTSA vs Colorado State Moneyline
The UTSA vs Colorado State moneyline has UTSA as a -200 favorite, while Colorado State is a +162 underdog.
UTSA vs. Colorado State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UTSA
|36.0
|43
|35.0
|122
|61.2
|3
|Colorado State
|21.0
|125
|27.5
|55
|52.5
|2
UTSA vs. Colorado State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
