UTSA vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The UTSA Roadrunners are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the Colorado State Rams.

UTSA vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UTSA: (-200) | Colorado State: (+162)

UTSA: (-200) | Colorado State: (+162) Spread: UTSA: -4.5 (-112) | Colorado State: +4.5 (-108)

UTSA: -4.5 (-112) | Colorado State: +4.5 (-108) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UTSA vs Colorado State Betting Trends

UTSA has posted two wins against the spread this season.

UTSA has won once ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite this season.

UTSA and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Colorado State has posted one win against the spread this year.

Colorado State has covered every time (1-0) as a 4.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Colorado State has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.

UTSA vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Roadrunners win (58.2%)

UTSA vs Colorado State Point Spread

UTSA is a 4.5-point favorite against Colorado State. UTSA is -112 to cover the spread, and Colorado State is -108.

UTSA vs Colorado State Over/Under

The over/under for UTSA-Colorado State on Sept. 20 is 59.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

UTSA vs Colorado State Moneyline

The UTSA vs Colorado State moneyline has UTSA as a -200 favorite, while Colorado State is a +162 underdog.

UTSA vs. Colorado State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UTSA 36.0 43 35.0 122 61.2 3 Colorado State 21.0 125 27.5 55 52.5 2

UTSA vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

