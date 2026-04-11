Thunder vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (44-37) will look to Devin Booker (ninth in the league scoring 26.1 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second in the NBA with 31.1 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (64-17) on Sunday, April 12, 2026 at Paycom Center. The Suns are 5.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on FDSOK, AZFamily, and Suns+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 215.5.

Thunder vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -5.5 215.5 -240 +194

Thunder vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (78.4%)

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 39 times in 81 games with a set spread.

The Suns are 46-33-2 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 44 times this season.

Suns games this year have gone over the point total 44.4% of the time (36 out of 81 games with a set point total).

At home, Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-19-1).

Looking at point totals, the Thunder hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 21 times in 41 opportunities this season (51.2%). In road games, they have hit the over 23 times in 40 opportunities (57.5%).

This year, Phoenix is 23-17-1 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). On the road, it is 23-16-1 ATS (.575).

Suns games have gone above the over/under less often at home (15 times out of 41) than on the road (21 of 40) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 55.7% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace averages 8.6 points, 3.1 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 62.2% from the floor.

Suns Leaders

Booker averages 26.1 points, 3.9 boards and 6 assists. He is also sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Suns get 12.7 points per game from Collin Gillespie, plus 4.1 boards and 4.6 assists.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is sinking 42% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

The Suns are receiving 20.2 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Dillon Brooks.

The Suns are getting 11.7 points, 8 boards and 1 assists per game from Mark Williams.

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