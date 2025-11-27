UTSA vs Army Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the UTSA Roadrunners facing the Army Black Knights.

UTSA vs Army Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UTSA: (-280) | Army: (+225)

UTSA: (-280) | Army: (+225) Spread: UTSA: -7.5 (-105) | Army: +7.5 (-115)

UTSA: -7.5 (-105) | Army: +7.5 (-115) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

UTSA vs Army Betting Trends

UTSA has beaten the spread six times in 11 games.

UTSA's ATS record as 7.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-0.

There have been eight UTSA games (of 11) that went over the total this season.

Army is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Army has covered every time (2-0) as a 7.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Of 10 Army games so far this year, three have hit the over.

UTSA vs Army Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Roadrunners win (74%)

UTSA vs Army Point Spread

Army is a 7.5-point underdog against UTSA. Army is -115 to cover the spread, and UTSA is -105.

UTSA vs Army Over/Under

A total of 51.5 points has been set for the UTSA-Army game on Nov. 29, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

UTSA vs Army Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UTSA-Army, UTSA is the favorite at -280, and Army is +225.

UTSA vs. Army Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UTSA 34.6 22 29.8 104 59.5 11 Army 22.6 118 22.4 29 48.1 10

UTSA vs. Army Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Stadium: Alamodome

