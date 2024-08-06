menu item
NCAAF

2024 UTSA Football Odds and Schedule

2024 UTSA Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The currently unranked UTSA Roadrunners are 1-1 so far this season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

UTSA 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Kennesaw StateAug. 31W 28-16Roadrunners (-24.5)48.5
2@ Texas StateSept. 7L 49-10Bobcats (-1.5)58.5
3@ TexasSept. 14-Longhorns (-34.5)54.5
4Houston ChristianSept. 21---
5@ East CarolinaSept. 28---
7@ RiceOct. 12---
8Florida AtlanticOct. 19---
View Full Table

UTSA Last Game

The Roadrunners were taken down by the Texas State Bobcats 49-10 in their most recent outing. Eddie Lee Marburger had 147 yards on 14-of-27 passing (51.9%) for the Roadrunners in that matchup against the Bobcats, with one touchdown and one pick. He also added five carries for 23 yards with his legs. On the ground, Robert Henry ran for 26 yards on nine carries (2.9 yards per carry), adding two receptions for zero yards. Willie McCoy accumulated three catches for 59 yards (19.7 per catch) and one touchdown against the Bobcats.

UTSA Betting Insights

  • UTSA has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Roadrunners have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

See even more stats and analysis about UTSA on FanDuel Research!

