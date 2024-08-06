2024 UTSA Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The currently unranked UTSA Roadrunners are 1-1 so far this season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

UTSA 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Kennesaw State Aug. 31 W 28-16 Roadrunners (-24.5) 48.5 2 @ Texas State Sept. 7 L 49-10 Bobcats (-1.5) 58.5 3 @ Texas Sept. 14 - Longhorns (-34.5) 54.5 4 Houston Christian Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ East Carolina Sept. 28 - - - 7 @ Rice Oct. 12 - - - 8 Florida Atlantic Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

UTSA Last Game

The Roadrunners were taken down by the Texas State Bobcats 49-10 in their most recent outing. Eddie Lee Marburger had 147 yards on 14-of-27 passing (51.9%) for the Roadrunners in that matchup against the Bobcats, with one touchdown and one pick. He also added five carries for 23 yards with his legs. On the ground, Robert Henry ran for 26 yards on nine carries (2.9 yards per carry), adding two receptions for zero yards. Willie McCoy accumulated three catches for 59 yards (19.7 per catch) and one touchdown against the Bobcats.

UTSA Betting Insights

UTSA has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

