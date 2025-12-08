Utah vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Las Vegas Bowl 2025
The Utah Utes are among the college football squads busy on Wednesday, up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Utah vs Nebraska Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Utah: (-629) | Nebraska: (+450)
- Spread: Utah: -13.5 (-122) | Nebraska: +13.5 (100)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Utah vs Nebraska Betting Trends
- Utah is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Utah owns an ATS record of 4-1 as 13.5-point or greater favorites.
- This season, eight of Utah's 12 games have gone over the point total.
- Nebraska is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.
- Of 12 Nebraska games so far this season, nine have hit the over.
Utah vs Nebraska Point Spread
Utah is favored by 13.5 points over Nebraska. Utah is -122 to cover the spread, with Nebraska being +100.
Utah vs Nebraska Over/Under
A total of 49.5 points has been set for the Utah-Nebraska game on Dec. 31, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Utah vs Nebraska Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Utah vs. Nebraska reveal Utah as the favorite (-629) and Nebraska as the underdog (+450).
Utah vs. Nebraska Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Utah
|41.1
|6
|18.7
|14
|52.1
|12
|Nebraska
|29.3
|59
|23.0
|51
|48.4
|12
Utah vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Game day: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
