Utah vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Las Vegas Bowl 2025

The Utah Utes are among the college football squads busy on Wednesday, up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Utah vs Nebraska Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Utah: (-629) | Nebraska: (+450)

Utah: (-629) | Nebraska: (+450) Spread: Utah: -13.5 (-122) | Nebraska: +13.5 (100)

Utah: -13.5 (-122) | Nebraska: +13.5 (100) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Utah vs Nebraska Betting Trends

Utah is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

Utah owns an ATS record of 4-1 as 13.5-point or greater favorites.

This season, eight of Utah's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Nebraska is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

Of 12 Nebraska games so far this season, nine have hit the over.

Utah vs Nebraska Point Spread

Utah is favored by 13.5 points over Nebraska. Utah is -122 to cover the spread, with Nebraska being +100.

Utah vs Nebraska Over/Under

A total of 49.5 points has been set for the Utah-Nebraska game on Dec. 31, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Utah vs Nebraska Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Utah vs. Nebraska reveal Utah as the favorite (-629) and Nebraska as the underdog (+450).

Utah vs. Nebraska Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah 41.1 6 18.7 14 52.1 12 Nebraska 29.3 59 23.0 51 48.4 12

Utah vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

